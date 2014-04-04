Mazzarri positive about Inter future

Inter have not won in their last three Serie A matches and are only two points ahead of Parma in the race for the final UEFA Europa League qualification spot.

Having raced into a two-goal lead last weekend against Livorno, Mazzarri's side crumbled in the second half and eventually drew 2-2 courtesy of Innocent Emeghara's late equaliser following Fredy Guarin's ill-judged backpass.

The head coach and his players have come under criticism for the inconsistent form this season but, after receiving backing from president Erick Thohir, Mazzarri insists the signs of recovery are beginning to show.

"I see them (signs of growth)," said the 52-year-old."Implementation of the tactics and the organisation of the team have improved.

"I will do everything possible and impossible to bring this team as high as possible. Depending on how we finish will be easier to plan for the future.

"Whoever wants to stay in this team will have to ensure a certain (level of) return). Everything will be evaluated.

"To maintain high levels takes constant concentration. It is not easy, some players are not ready yet."