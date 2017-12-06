Mbappe from another planet but will get better – Desailly

Kylian Mbappe is from "another planet" but is still yet to reach his potential, according to former France international Marcel Desailly.

Mbappe, who is on an initial loan deal at Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco, is widely considered one of the brightest young stars in the world after scoring 26 goals last season.

The 18-year-old has already netted nine times in 17 games this campaign for PSG, the club he is expected to join on a permanent €145million deal.

Desailly, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, hailed his countryman, but feels the teenage forward still has another level to go to.

"Even at his young age, he doesn't have to prove how exceptional a player he is," he told Omnisport.

"The first thing he will have to prove is that he can get into the national team and be its leader. And that's what matters before thinking he could be a great player during the World Cup.

"It is the same for Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo or [Lionel] Messi, even [Luis] Suarez. They already have a key status.

"Mbappe doesn't have one yet. He just arrived. He's one very promising player with great potential.

"Neymar has a status and we hope he can become this amazing player of this new generation. He has a status already but Mbappe doesn't.

"He has however amazing potential. It's magical, coming from nowhere. He's from another planet."

Mbappe will look to star in Russia next year as France eye a second World Cup crown, having been drawn with Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C.

However, Desailly believes two nations – Brazil and Germany – are the favourites for the showpiece event.

"We have the name already, it's Brazil. Again. The same nations every time, but that's Brazil," he said.

"When we see how collectively and individually they perform, [it's] Brazil, and Germany straight after. These are the main contenders."

Marcel Desailly was speaking at an event to celebrate the end of the UEFA Champions League group stage, where he and Nissan put football fans through the ultimate challenge.