Mbappe will be at Monaco for another year - Giuly

Teenage talent Kylian Mbappe will still be a Monaco player next season, according to the club's former star Ludovic Giuly.

France international Mbappe has enjoyed a breakout season, scoring 22 goals - including five in four Champions League knockout games - and has reportedly attracted interest from a number of top sides.

But Giuly, who had two spells at Monaco, reaching the final of Europe's elite competition in 2004, has called for the hype around Mbappe to be calmed ahead of a second full senior campaign.

"[Mbappe] has a contract with Monaco and he is going to be here for another year," Giuly said.

"There has to be complete calmness with him. He has a lot of talent and we are happy with him."

Giuly was speaking after Monaco were paired with Serie A giants Juventus in the last four, and is predicting a tough test for the "smallest team" in the tournament.

Semi-final fixtures ! 3 May : 9 May: April 21, 2017

"Juventus are a very difficult opponent, but all of the teams left in the semi-finals are massive teams," he said.

"We are the smallest team, but we will fight in the two games. We are very happy. They have a great team, and we have no experience, but we will see how it goes."