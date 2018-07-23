Mbemba delighted to complete Porto switch

Chancel Mbemba hopes his move to Porto will provide him with more first-team opportunities after struggling to break into Rafael Benitez's plans at Newcastle United.

Mbemba signed a four-year contract with the Primeira Liga champions on Monday after two seasons in the shadows at St James' Park.

Having arrived in England from Anderlecht in 2015, the 23-year-old played 33 times in the Premier League as Newcastle were relegated, but made only 21 league appearances in 2016-17 and 2017-18 combined.

He hopes the switch to Portugal will increase his time on the pitch, and is desperate to get started with Sergio Conceicao's men.

Chancel Mbemba has completed a permanent move to . Good luck, !July 23, 2018

"I came here to win titles, but first and foremost I will continue to work to win," he said.

"I'm going to work to earn my place, I want to give everything I have to show what I can do for everyone.

"If I work well, I believe I can do it."

Mbemba's first outing for Porto could come against Newcastle with the two clubs set to meet in a friendly at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday.