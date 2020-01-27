Mbwana Samatta in line for Aston Villa debut in Carabao Cup semi-final

New striker Mbwana Samatta comes into contention for Aston Villa’s second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at home to Leicester on Tuesday night following his recent £8.5million move from Genk.

Having played the past four matches without a recognised forward, boss Dean Smith now has two available as Keinan Davis also returns to the squad after three months out with a hamstring injury.

Danny Drinkwater, another January transfer window arrival, is ineligible after playing earlier in the competition for Burnley, while striker Wesley (knee), midfielder John McGinn (fractured ankle) and goalkeepers Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf) are all sidelined.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to return from the hamstring injury which caused him to miss last Saturday’s FA Cup win at Brentford.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said on Monday that the 33-year-old former England frontman “will have a part to play” at Villa Park, where the sides will resume battle after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Rodgers also confirmed Wilfred Ndidi is fit to start but Nampalys Mendy (knee) and Wes Morgan (illness) will not be available.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Reina, Nyland, Guilbert, Engels, Chester, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, Elmohamady, Luiz, Nakamba, Targett, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hourihane, Jota, Lansbury, Samatta, Vassilev.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Evans, Fuchs, Benkovic, Soyuncu, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.