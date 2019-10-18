McAllister out of basement battle

Kyle McAllister will miss St Mirren’s Ladbrokes Premiership game against St Johnstone on Saturday as he recovers from a back injury.

The attacker is expected to join in with the squad next week.

Long-term injury victim Cody Cooke has returned to full training after a knee injury but the game comes too soon for him.

St Johnstone welcome back midfield pair Liam Craig and Jason Holt following injury.

Players who picked up knocks against Ross County last time out have recovered.

Defender Liam Gordon (knee) is the Perth side’s only absentee.

Provisional St Mirren squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, Broadfoot, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Lyness.

Provisional St Johnstone squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Kerr, Callachan, Davidson, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Hendry, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Booth, Parish.