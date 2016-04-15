McAuley, Olsson extend West Brom deals

Gareth McAuley and Jonas Olsson have signed contract renewals with West Brom until June 2017.

Both defenders' previous deals were due to expire at the end of this season, but they have inked new contracts that will tie them to the club for at least one additional year.

McAuley has been with West Brom since joining them from Ipswich in 2011 and he is delighted to have agreed the extension.

"It's great for both Jonas and I. When you're settled somewhere and you enjoy it, and you enjoy the football and the people you work with, it's an easy decision to make," the 36-year-old commented.

"The time Jonas has been here has been fantastic and I've really enjoyed the time I've had with him and with the club.

"Speaking to the club and the plans they have moving forward, hopefully we can step on. Since I've been here it's always been about progression, we staggered a little bit for a couple of years, but I think this season we've progressed again and hopefully with a few additions we can establish ourselves as a top-10 club."

The 33-year-old Olsson, meanwhile, was equally pleased with his new contract.

"It's good to be part of the squad for another year, it makes it nine for me and six for Gareth," the former NEC man stated.

"It's nice to be part of this club and I'm happy to play with Gareth for another year. When you make decisions about your future, there's certain things you weigh up and, for me, it really has been about being part of this group for another year.

"Both of us have been here a long time but I think we can agree that the dressing room we have now really is something special. I'm really happy and proud to be part of this team and this league for another season."