McCarthy satisfied with Mings sale

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has hailed the sale of highly-rated full-back Tyrone Mings to Premier League newcomers Bournemouth as a great piece of business.

The 22-year-old completed a move to Dean Court for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £8million, last Thursday, with Brett Pitman and Ryan Fraser moving in the opposite direction on a three-year deal and a season-long loan respectively.

McCarthy believes his side are well equipped to cope without Mings, who cost a paltry £10,000 when he joined from non-league Chippenham Town in 2013, for the new Championship campaign.

"We've done great out of it in terms of the money that will help us rebuild," the manager told Sky Sports News. "We took two really good players - Brett Pitman and Ryan Fraser - that will make us a stronger squad.

"Yes, we have lost a really good left-back but don't forget we signed Johnny Parr last year and only because Tyrone Mings ended up being the best left-back in the league meant he was kept out for most of the time.

"I think it's great for him (Mings). Having spent next to nothing on him and getting the money we did was a remarkable deal for a Championship left-back."

McCarthy likened the situation to Ipswich’s sale of Aaron Cresswell last close season, with the defender going on to enjoy an impressive debut Premier League campaign at West Ham.

He added: "If he does as well as Aaron Cresswell did - he won every player of the year award going at West Ham last year - it will be great for him as well. I think Bournemouth have got a great deal as well, by the way."