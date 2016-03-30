McGrath slams Villa players for lack of respect

Aston Villa players gave Remi Garde an impossible job due to their lack of respect for the club, according to former defender Paul McGrath.

Garde left his position as manager at Villa Park by mutual consent on Tuesday after winning just two of his 20 Premier League matches in charge.

With relegation to the Championship looking a near certainty, McGrath - who won two League Cups during his playing days with the club - has slammed the attitude of the current squad.

"I thought he walked into a spider's web there and he's got caught in it now," the 56-year-old told 2fm's Game On. "People might think he didn't do his job, but I think he did the best job he could.

"I don't think the players are giving any manager who walks in there the respect that they deserve and Remi was just one of those people who got caught up in the web. They don't respect the club they're playing for and that's the problem.

"Aston Villa is a massive club. We've got a massive fan base, we've got people around there who are willing to support them, they come every week if they give them something to watch. The saddest thing for me is that the supporters are the people who have to pay for it now."

McGrath, who made more than 250 appearances in a stellar Villa career after leaving Manchester United in 1989, criticised owner Randy Lerner for his handling of the club in recent years.

"I put it down to the board," he said. "I think it's about money. I think it's about an American guy coming in and thinking it's a business."

Explaining his vehement criticism of the current set-up, McGrath added: "They gave me a second chance. No one wanted me at that stage. When I left Manchester United I was one of the worst players anyone could have ever took on."