McInnes ready for international break as he looks to get squad back to health

Derek McInnes hopes his Aberdeen side can build on wins over Hamilton and Kilmarnock as they look to the next international break, and the opportunity to reduce their injury list.

Craig Bryson missed out on the 3-0 win against Killie after rolling his ankle in the midweek win at Hamilton, the third time an ankle injury has seen him miss out since his summer move from Derby.

But looking forward, McInnes said: “(Kilmarnock) just came too soon for Craig but hopefully we can get a third win in a row against Ross County next week and go into the international break feeling a bit better for ourselves.

Aberdeen’s top scorer, Sam Cosgrove, came off injured midway through the second half, but McInnes confirmed the striker will be back for the trip to Dingwall, adding: “He’s OK. he felt his groin a bit tight. We were debating whether to take Sam or Curtis off once Gary Dicker went back into the midfield.

“Sam probably could have played on but he’ll be fine for next week as will Bryson.”

Killie captain Dicker held his hands up for Aberdeen’s first and third goals, and the club captain feels he should have done better despite playing out of position at centre-back.

The Irishman said “The only positive was Iain Wilson came in having not played a lot of football, but we were a bit scattered for the first time in a long time. Aberdeen haven’t had to work too hard for their 3-0 win and we didn’t deserve anything.

“I feel for the fans who have come up here and spent their money. It shows that we’re a few players short and it’s a smack of reality that we probably need. We can’t keep talking about the past. We have to move on and get better.

“I need to look at myself in the mirror as I’ve been at fault for two goals. I should have done better.”