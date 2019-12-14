McInnes takes win over Hamilton but feels it could have been more convincing

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was pleased to see his side take the points against Hamilton but admits the result could have been more convincing.

Sam Cosgrove netted the only goal – his 19th of the season – after 53 minutes, but the Dons had a number of good opportunities, particularly in the first half.

McInnes said “Firstly, it was good to win the game and take the points. I’ve looked back at the chances in the first half. We had three or four gilt-edged chances, but their goalkeeper has made good saves, so it’s hard for me to be too critical.

“We were up against a team who were spirited and trying to do well for their manager, so we had to break down their resolve. The best way to do that is to take chances, and we didn’t do that in the first half.

“We never ever blew Hamilton away, but we still in charge of the game. I’d like to have scored more goals, to make the game more convincing, but there’s plenty of positives today.”

Hamilton boss Brian Rice feels his side are doing well, but are missing a bit of luck that would give them a platform to build on.

He said “It’s similar to a few games recently – against Rangers and Celtic. We’ve stayed in the game and kept going to the end, but we just can’t get a wee break and it’s just the way it’s been the last few weeks.

“I feel for the boys in the dressing room. I’m disappointed for the lads. They’ve given everything they’ve got and it’s fine margins. A goal here and there. There’s three games before the winter break and we need to start picking up points.”

Hamilton sit bottom, with 12 points from 18 outings, level on points with Hearts. Aberdeen are third, six points behind second-placed Rangers.