McKenzie to miss out as Kilmarnock take on Celtic

Kilmarnock’s Rory McKenzie misses out again for the visit of Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Wednesday night.

The Rugby Park attacker is still struggling with a hamstring strain and is absent.

Striker Innes Cameron remains out of contention with a knee problem.

Celtic’s Ryan Christie serves the second of his two-game ban against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Defender Kristoffer Ajer and winger Mikey Johnston are back in training and available but Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot) and Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin) are still out.

Winger James Forrest remains sidelined with a knock while Nir Bitton will be out for a couple of weeks with an injury picked up against Partick Thistle at the weekend.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Dicker, Frizzell, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Bunn, Burke, St Clair, Kiltie, Kabamba, Hendrie, Koprivec.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Frimpong, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Brown, McGregor, Arzani, Rogic, Ntcham, Johnston, Edouard, Bayo, Klimala, Griffiths, Gordon.