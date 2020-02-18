Mead ruled out of England’s She Believes Cup defence through injury

Arsenal striker Beth Mead has been left out of England Women’s squad for the She Believes Cup through injury.

The forward was forced off during her club’s 3-2 win over Liverpool on Thursday and will not join Phil Neville’s side in America for next month’s tournament.

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps also misses out on the 23-player squad, while the Lionesses boss hands call-ups to two uncapped players.

West Ham’s Grace Fisk has been handed her first senior call-up, Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver could make her first senior appearance while her club team-mate Chloe Kelly earns a recall after an impressive start to the FA Women’s Super League campaign.

Six of the squad competed for England at the Under-20 World Cup in 2018 as Neville turns his focus to youth ahead of Euro 2021 next year.

England Women squad for She Believes Cup: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid), Beth England (Chelsea), Grace Fisk (West Ham), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Lauren Hemp (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Everton), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Ellen White (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).