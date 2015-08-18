Medel: Inter can fight for Scudetto

Gary Medel believes Inter can return to the glory days by winning the Scudetto in 2015-16, though the tenacious midfielder would be happy with a UEFA Champions League berth.

Inter have watched from afar as Juventus have dominated Serie A, failing to finish better than fifth in the past four seasons after struggling to eighth last term.

The Milan club ended the campaign 32 points adrift of Juve but Chile international Medel feels Inter can win their first league title since 2009-10 following the arrivals of Geoffrey Kondogbia, Miranda, Jeison Murillo and Stevan Jovetic.

"I hope it will be a great year," Medel told Inter Channel.

"Great players have come in, top players, and we hope we can finish in the top three in the league. The team is very strong, and we can fight for the title.

"If we don't manage that, the aim is to get into the top three and get back into the Champions League."