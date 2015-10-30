Medel: Inter need head, heart and balls to beat Roma

Gary Medel has called on Inter to show "head, heart and balls" in order to beat Roma in Saturday's Serie A clash at San Siro.

Rudi Garcia's Roma lead the Serie A standings after 10 matches but a win for Inter would see them leapfrog the capital club at the top of the table.

Medel believes his side remain short of the quality of Roma and Napoli at present, but is confident they can overhaul both should they cut out the errors in their own game.

"Roma are a great team. They're tough, they play football, they're compact, with pace," the Chilean told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"As for ourselves, we can fight for the title, but we have to cut out certain mistakes. We shouldn't drop points the way we did against Palermo.

"Are Roma and Napoli stronger? I think so, they have something extra right now, but we're working to surpass them. But you have to beat the small teams to reach the top.

"You have to apply yourself, and believe. I might make mistakes but nobody can ever criticise me for not giving everything."

When asked what Inter need to secure maximum points on Saturday, Medel added: "Head, heart, intelligence. And balls."