Medel rejected other clubs to join Inter
Gary Medel says he rejected interest from other clubs in favour of joining Inter from Cardiff City earlier this month.
The Chile international, who made four appearances for his country at the World Cup, arrived at San Siro from south Wales on a four-year contract following his former club's relegation from the Premier League.
And during his presentation on Monday, Medel is in no doubt a move to Milan was the right choice.
"I am very happy to be at Inter," he said. "I spoke to Pinilla [Medel's compatriot Mauricio, who plays in Serie A with Genoa] who told me Inter are a big club.
"I'd like to thank everyone that brought me here, my team-mates have given me a warm welcome.
"There were other teams in for me, but I always wanted a move to Inter and I'm here at last. I'm ready to play."
Medel was compared by the Italian media to former Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, but the 27-year-old played down any similarities and revealed he had spoken to coach Walter Mazzarri about his plans.
"I'm Gary Medel and I want to show what I can do, perform well and win here at Inter," he added.
"I've already talked to Mazzarri, but what was said will remain between us."
Inter kick off their Serie A campaign at Torino on Sunday, but must first defend a 3-0 lead in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off against Stjarnan on Thursday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.