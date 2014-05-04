Mel keen to stay if given Baggies guarantees

The former Real Betis boss took over in January on an 18-month deal, but speculation about his position has continued to mount in recent weeks.

The 51-year-old - who has previously revealed there is a get-out clause in his West Brom contract - watched his side fall to a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

The club's Premier League survival is yet to be guaranteed and Mel said after their defeat: "After the Stoke City game (on the last day) we'll have a meeting (and) then we'll decide whether or not I'm going to be at West Brom next season," he said.

"The really important thing is the club know what I feel.

"I will have a meeting with the chairman and I'll express what I want in order for me to continue.

"I want to keep West Brom up in the Premier League and I can tell you now I'd be extremely happy to be at West Brom next season.

"The supporters are the best, they've been very kind with me.

"This is why I'd be very happy if we were to continue together."