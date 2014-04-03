Mel plays down 'normal' Berahino incident

Mel's men were denied a priceless victory over one of their relegation rivals after Saido Berahino gave the ball away and the visitors broke to level the scores at 3-3 in the dying moments.

The Spaniard was critical of Berahino in the aftermath and reports suggested that team-mates reacted angrily to the 20-year-old in a heated dressing room exchange.

However, the club stated the incident was "sensationalised" and Mel insisted nothing out of the ordinary took place.

"18 young sports players have come in disappointed," he said.

"It's normal they would argue among themselves, that's normal. After that it's normal to have a beer and forget about it.

"The dressing room is the home environment. If any news gets out that is bad news for us.

"What happens in the dressing room, should stay in the dressing room. I hope we have a positive reaction from this at Norwich (City on Saturday)."

Ahead of their trip to Carrow Road this weekend, West Brom sit three points clear of the relegation zone having won just three of their last 25 Premier League outings.