Melo eyes Inter revival after Sampdoria win

Midfielder Felipe Melo hopes Inter are on their way back to top form after a restorative 3-1 victory over Serie A strugglers Sampdoria.

Roberto Mancini's men found themselves in fifth place on Saturday at kick-off – their title challenge having stalled badly on the back of one win in seven matches.

But Danilo D'Ambrosio netted a 23rd-minute opener and Melo headed on for Miranda to double the advantage after the break.

Mauro Icardi piled further misery on for his former club, whose regularly bright forward play was only rewarded by Fabio Quagliarella's maiden Sampdoria goal in stoppage time.

"We made the first step, which was to get the victory at home," Melo said on Sky Italia, after playing before Inter club icons Jose Mourinho and Ronaldo in the San Siro stands.

"We won deservedly, I thank God for the victory. We suffer so much when we do not get the victory.

"We won 3-1 against a great strike force. They play similar to Fiorentina and Quagliarella is a great champion, so it's not easy to stop these players.

"It's a shame that at the end we gave them a goal, but the important thing is to win and to win well."

Melo was back in the Inter line-up following his latest suspension for last weekend's 2-1 loss at Fiorentina.

Having receiving five yellow cards and two reds this season, the 32-year-old believes he gets a rough deal from match officials.

"I've seen some other really terrible tackles and they don't get a yellow card or even a foul," he added. "With me it's immediately a red."