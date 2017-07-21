Mendy left out of Sporting friendly amid talk of Manchester City move

Benjamin Mendy has been omitted from Monaco's squad for their friendly match against Sporting CP as talk of an imminent move to Manchester City gathers pace.

The full-back has not been included in the 23-man group for the meeting with the Portuguese side at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Mendy has not yet featured for the Ligue 1 champions in their pre-season matches, with the club citing his recovery from a thigh injury he suffered while on France duty in June.

However, his latest omission from the matchday squad is likely to encourage speculation that he will complete a transfer to City in the coming days, with Monaco not offering a reason for his absence.

Reports in England have suggested that manager Pep Guardiola is hoping to tie up a deal for the left-back before next week, with City said to be ready to pay £50million for his services.

The deal would make Mendy the club's fifth signing of the transfer window, after Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Douglas Luiz.