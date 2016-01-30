Menez returns to AC Milan squad for Inter derby
Jeremy Menez could make his first Serie A appearance of the season after being named in AC Milan's squad to play Inter.
AC Milan have named Jeremy Menez in their squad for the crunch derby against rivals Inter on Sunday.
The 28-year-old has not played in Serie A all season after suffering with a string of injury problems, a major blow for Sinisa Mihajlovic after Menez netted 16 league goals last season.
But Menez has been included in the 23-man party for Milan's crucial game against Roberto Mancini's side at San Siro having come through training this week.
Mario Balotelli and Kevin-Prince Boateng are also named despite Mihajlovic casting doubts on their match fitness to play in such a pivotal contest.
Striker Luiz Adriano misses out having failed to recover from a knock, while Nigel de Jong and Antonio Nocerino, who have both been linked with January exits, are also absent.
Milan's matchday squad: Abbiati, Donnarumma, Livieri, Abate, Alex, Antonelli, Calabria, De Sciglio, Romagnoli, Simic, Zapata, Bertolacci, Bonaventura, Jose Mauri, Kucka, Montolivo, Poli, Bacca, Balotelli, Boateng, Honda, Menez, Niang.
