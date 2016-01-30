Menez returns to AC Milan squad for Inter derby

AC Milan have named Jeremy Menez in their squad for the crunch derby against rivals Inter on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has not played in Serie A all season after suffering with a string of injury problems, a major blow for Sinisa Mihajlovic after Menez netted 16 league goals last season.

But Menez has been included in the 23-man party for Milan's crucial game against Roberto Mancini's side at San Siro having come through training this week.

Mario Balotelli and Kevin-Prince Boateng are also named despite Mihajlovic casting doubts on their match fitness to play in such a pivotal contest.

Striker Luiz Adriano misses out having failed to recover from a knock, while Nigel de Jong and Antonio Nocerino, who have both been linked with January exits, are also absent.

Milan's matchday squad: Abbiati, Donnarumma, Livieri, Abate, Alex, Antonelli, Calabria, De Sciglio, Romagnoli, Simic, Zapata, Bertolacci, Bonaventura, Jose Mauri, Kucka, Montolivo, Poli, Bacca, Balotelli, Boateng, Honda, Menez, Niang.