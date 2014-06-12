Menez set to make move from PSG to Milan

The 27-year-old found playing time hard to come by in the French capital last season, starting just seven matches as PSG romped to a second straight Ligue 1 title.

The France international revealed in March that it was unlikely he would stay in Paris, and he now appears on the verge of moving to San Siro as Milan aim to rebuild after the appointment of Filippo Inzaghi as head coach.

It will be Menez's second stint in Serie A, after three years spent in the Italian capital with Roma between 2008 and 2011, and he will arrive as a free agent with his PSG contract set to expire.

"I am very happy and I want to win as always, as I did with PSG," he told MilanNews.it.

"Why Milan? Because they are a great team and a great club.

"I hope to do well here. I haven't spoken to any of the French players at Milan yet.

"What is the difference between the Menez at Roma and now? You'll see that on the pitch.

"I have grown a great deal compared to four years ago and I want to prove that on the field."