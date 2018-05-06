Merci, Arsene – Arsenal's classy tribute as Wenger prepares for final home game

Arsene Wenger will take charge of his last home match as Arsenal manager on Sunday, when Burnley visit Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of the game, the Gunners have put together a short but classy tribute to the man who has been in charge of their affairs for nearly 22 years.

The video, suitably artistic, shows a portrait of Wenger being rendered as some of his more inspirational comments can be heard over the music, one of which is the poignant "Don't be afraid to be ambitious".

Wenger's final season at the club will end without a trophy or Champions League qualification, but Sunday still promises to be a day of Gunners gratitude for their longest-serving boss.

