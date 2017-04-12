Merkel offers Borussia Dortmund words of encouragement

Angela Merkel has offered Borussia Dortmund words of encouragement after Tuesday's Champions League match with Monaco was postponed following an explosion that damaged the club's team bus and injured defender Marc Bartra.

The incident happened before the quarter-final, first-leg match at Signal Iduna Park and saw three explosions occur as the vehicle made its way to the ground from the team hotel.

Bartra has since undergone surgery on his wrist, while Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke visited the players ahead of Wednesday's training session to discuss the incident, later stressing the club "will not bow to terror".

And the Chancellor of Germany has now been in touch to express her support.

"Chancellor Angela Merkel got in touch with BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke early Wednesday afternoon to offer her support," a brief statement on the club's official website reads.

"Merkel and Watzke discussed the situation in a lengthy phone conversation.

"The chancellor sees it as a positive sign that the team does not bow to terror and will play the match despite the difficult circumstances.

"She is continually staying up to date regarding the latest developments and keeps her fingers crossed for BVB on Wednesday evening."

The match will now take place on Wednesday, with UEFA undertaking a review of security procedures for all matches, as Atletico Madrid host Leicester City, and Real Madrid head to Bayern Munich.