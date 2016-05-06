Merson wants Koeman at Arsenal

Arsenal great Paul Merson says he would like to see Ronald Koeman take over from Arsene Wenger at the club when the Frenchman moves on.

Wenger has shown no signs of giving up the post, despite another season without a credible Premier League challenge and another round-of-16 Champions League exit.

Koeman, on the other hand, has done a good job of moving Southampton into a respectable seventh place in the Premier League table with two games to play.

The former Barcelona star arrived at the club ahead of the 2014-15 season and has helped them improve despite the losses of players like Luke Shaw, Morgan Schneiderlin and Nathaniel Clyne to Manchester United and Liverpool.

And Merson has been suitably impressed, tipping the Dutchman - who has managerial Champions League experience having coached Ajax, Benfica, PSV and Valencia as well as Feyenoord - as a suitable replacement for Wenger.

"I think Southampton are a decent team, and Tottenham may just have a hangover," Merson wrote for Sky Sports in predicting a 2-2 draw ahead of Southampton's game against Tottenham on Sunday.

"Ronald Koeman has done a brilliant job at Southampton, and I'd like to see him at Arsenal if I'm honest.

"He's a top, top manager."

Koeman has a winning percentage of just over 47 from his 89 games in charge of the club.