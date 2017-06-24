Messi at 30: De Boer says much more still to come from 'best player ever seen'

Ronald de Boer has labelled Lionel Messi as the best player he has ever seen after the Barcelona star turned 30 on Saturday.

Messi netted 54 goals across all competitions in 2016-17, a campaign that saw him pass 500 for the club as his astonishing career continued.

Despite reaching 30, former Barca midfielder De Boer believes the Argentina international still has plenty to offer at the highest level and hailed his desire to stay at the top of the world game.

Messi has already won 29 trophies during his Camp Nou career, but De Boer feels there are many more in the offing.

"When you are 30 I think you are still young if you have been away from injuries," De Boer told Omnisport at the Icons of Football 2017 event at The Belfry.

"I think he hasn't had major injuries so he can still - if he keeps himself fit and focused - play on at the same level for at least another three of four years.

"Talking about his level, he is the best player ever seen. What he has already achieved is amazing. I hope he can show those skills for many, many years and entertain people again."

Asked if there was still much more to come from Messi, De Boer added: "I think he is still eager enough.

"Of course every year it is more difficult when you win so much and win every personal prize you can win. It is difficult to keep that for such a long period already – his many years at the top I already have so much respect for – but he seems like he can still do it.

"You can't expect that someone will be for 50 years in a row at the same level. He will a;sp have his ups and downs, but maybe next year he surprises us again."