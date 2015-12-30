Messi: Barca hungry for further success

Barcelona have their sights set on making the next 12 months another trophy-laden year after collecting five pieces of silverware in 2015, says Lionel Messi.

The Catalan giants finished 2015 top of La Liga thanks to a 4-0 win over Real Betis on Wednesday – Messi's 500th Barca appearance – a game that saw Luis Enrique's side celebrate their five trophies before kick off.

Emulating that accomplishment will not be easy for Barca, but Messi says the squad are all focused on bringing more success to the club in the remainder of the 2015-16 campaign.

"It is difficult to improve what we did, but we'll try," said Messi, who netted Barca's second after a Heiko Westermann own goal, with Luis Suarez scoring a brace after half-time.

"We have a squad who still want to keep winning.

"It was a great year and we wanted to finish it the same way. It was a strange game [against Betis], with many things, but we got the three points."