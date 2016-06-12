Messi calls for calm after emphatic Argentina return

Argentina have been boosted in their search for a first senior international trophy in 23 years with the return of Lionel Messi from injury, but the captain has called for calm.

A back injury sustained in the 1-0 friendly victory over Honduras on May 27 kept Messi out of Argentina's victory over Chile in their first Copa America Centenario outing.

The Barcelona star made an emphatic return in the 5-0 triumph over Panama on Friday, replacing Augusto Fernandez in the 61st minute and scoring a hat-trick.

Gerardo Martino's team go into their final group game against Bolivia having already qualified for the quarter-finals, but Messi wants to take things slow.

"I hope it is our Copa, it is what we want, but we must be calm," he told Ole.

"First we have to think of Bolivia and after the quarter-final. Every game will be difficult.

"I'm happy to be back, to play after a while out, for the goals. The truth is I'm very happy with everything.

"It was difficult [being out]. It felt like an eternity because I was unable to move for many days, practically not doing anything.

"I had to start little by little, just a few days ago I could re-join the group.

"They were the first 30 minutes of football after being out and it's not easy to get back into the rhythm of matches."