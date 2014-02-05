Messi can't win World Cup alone, warns Kempes

The Barcelona forward is set to head a stellar forward line for his nation in Brazil alongside the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero.

Kempes, who represented his nation at three World Cups and lifted the trophy in 1978, believes Alejandro Sabella must seek to avoid relying too heavily on the four-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"You can put the players on the pitch but they always move and systems change. I think, though, that Messi has to be a special case and that the other nine outfield players should support him," Kempes told FIFA.com.

"One player on his own is not going to win you the World Cup. That’s impossible.

"He can have an important part to play, no question, but there’s no way he can win every game for you by himself."

Kempes, who played for clubs such as River Plate and Valencia during his career, added that a difference in quality between Sabella's attacking options and his defensive players could prove a problem.

However, he called for Argentina to trust Sabella, who led them to the tournament by finishing top of South American qualifying.

"They have a chance although there’s a big difference between the front-line and the back-line," he continued.

"But Sabella has put his faith in these players, in the goalkeeper (Monaco's Sergio Romero) who’s not playing for his club and in the defenders, and we should trust him."