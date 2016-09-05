Messi doubtful for Barcelona's home game against Alaves

Lionel Messi could miss Barcelona's LaLiga clash with Alaves on Saturday due to an ongoing hamstring problem.

The prolific attacker was forced to pull out of the Argentina squad for the upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, having previously guided them to a 1-0 win over Uruguay after reversing his decision to retire from international football.

Messi underwent a series of tests on Monday to determine the extent of the knock.

Barcelona have now confirmed the forward's adductor issue and have made it clear Messi will have to lighten his training load ahead of this weekend's match at Camp Nou.

"Tests conducted today [Monday] on Leo Messi have confirmed that they player is still having trouble with the adductor muscle in his left hamstring," a statement on the official Barcelona website reads.

"He has been recommended to lighten his training load over the next few days and his availability will depend on how the issue progresses."

The 29-year-old has netted three goals in four appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this term.