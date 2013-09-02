Messi 'excited' about Celtic Park return

Barcelona were drawn in Group H of Europe's premier club competition in a particularly strong pool along with Celtic, Milan and Ajax.

The La Liga champions also shared a group with their Scottish counterparts last season, and were defeated 2-1 in Glasgow after needing an injury-time winner from Jordi Alba to beat Neil Lennon's men at the Camp Nou.

Messi scored in that losing cause at Celtic Park and has revealed he is looking forward to returning to the ground again on October 1.

"I've been fortunate to play in some great stadiums in Europe with Barcelona but none compare to Celtic," the Argentinian said.

"The atmosphere their fans create make it a very special European night of football.

"I'm very excited to play at Celtic again in the group stages. Of course the last time we played in Scotland it was not a good result for us, but next time we will be looking to win.

"It's the most competitive group and we know we can't take nothing for granted."