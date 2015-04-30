Messi expecting second child

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has confirmed he is expecting a second child with partner Antonella Roccuzzo.

The Argentina international already has one child – Thiago – with Ms Roccuzzo, and Messi took to Instagram to announce the impending arrival of a new member of his family.

Underneath a picture of his son kissing the stomach of his partner, Messi wrote: "Can't wait to welcome you into our world!!!! We love you! Thiagui, mum and dad."

Messi has been in supreme for Barca this season with 49 goals in all competitions, and he will hope to claim a European and domestic treble before the end of the campaign.

Barca sit top of La Liga by two points with four games to go, meet Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final on May 30, and face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.