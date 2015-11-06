Messi up for FIFA Puskas Award

Lionel Messi is on track for a double at the FIFA Ballon d'Or gala in January after being nominated for the 2015 Puskas Award, given to the scorer of the best goal of the past 12 months.

The Barcelona star, who is among the clear favourites to win the prize for the best player of the year, has been placed on the shortlist for his stunning solo effort in the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao in May.

Other notable candidates include Roma's Alessandro Florenzi, who scored a long-range stunner against Barca in the Champions League group stages, and Carlos Tevez for his strike against Parma last November.

Philippe Mexes also gets a nomination for his outstanding volley in the friendly clash with Inter prior to the start of this season.

A public vote will determine the final three candidates, before a further voting procedure determines the winner, to be announced at the Ballon d'Or gala on January 11.

The FIFA Puskas Award nominees:

David Ball: 29/03/2015, Fleetwood Town – Preston North End, League 1 (England)

Gonzalo Castro: 12/04/2015, Real Sociedad – Deportivo La Coruna, Primera Division (Spain)

Alessandro Florenzi:16/09/2015, Roma – Barcelona, Champions League

Wendell Lira: 11/03/2015, Atletico-GO – Goianesia, Campeonato Goiano (Brazil)

Carli Lloyd: 05/07/2015, USA – Japan, Women's World Cup Canada 2015

Lionel Messi: 30/05/2015, Athletic Bilbao – Barcelona, Copa del Rey (Spain)

Philippe Mexes: 25/07/2015, AC Milan – Inter, Friendly Match

Marcel Ndjeng: 13/07/2015, SC Paderborn – Bolton Wanderers, Friendly Match

Esteban Ramirez: 02/11/2014, Herediano – Deportivo Saprissa, Primera Division (Costa Rica)

Carlos Tevez: 09/11/2014, Juventus – Parma, Serie A (Italy)