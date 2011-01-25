Messi fined over happy birthday shirt

The world player of the year ran over to a television camera to reveal the words "Happy birthday, mami" on an undershirt after scoring a penalty in Barca's 3-0 home win over Racing Santander on Saturday.

The referee did not book the Argentine forward for the celebration but mentioned the action in his match report.

The federation's disciplinary committee punished Messi under their article 91.1 for goal celebrations, which carries a fine of between 2000 and 3000 euros, and awarded him a yellow card.