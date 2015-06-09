Messi has surpassed Ronaldo, says Rivellino

Lionel Messi is now a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo, according to legendary former Brazil midfielder Rivellino.

Barcelona forward Messi and Real Madrid counterpart Ronaldo are widely regarded as the two best footballers in the world - having excelled at club and international level on a consistent basis for several seasons.

Rivellino, who won 92 caps for his country, believes the Argentinian has surpassed the Portuguese.

"One day someone asks me: who do you want, Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? I [had] said Cristiano Ronaldo because he was more decisive," Rivellino, a star of the Brazil team that won the 1970 World Cup, told Perform.

"But now Messi showed me more and the same question today I would say Messi. He has changed my concepts on him.

"I will do a comparison: today he looks like [Diego] Maradona. Goes back, creates, passes. Today Messi is much more active and he is doing fantastic because of his quality, no doubt.

"He is the playmaker, as Xavi is not there anymore to play with [Andres] Iniesta, but Messi does the function of Xavi and Iniesta just by himself."

Messi won a fourth UEFA Champions League crown with Barca on Saturday and will spearhead Argentina's attack at the Copa America, where they face Uruguay, Paraguay and Jamaica in Group B.