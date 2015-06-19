Messi: I'd give it all up for Copa success

Argentina star Lionel Messi would "give it all up" to win the Copa America as he gets set to earn his 100th international cap against Jamaica.

Barcelona phenomenon Messi has won a plethora of honours with the Catalan giants, winning La Liga seven times, the Copa del Rey on three occasions and the UEFA Champions League four times.

However, success with Argentina has remained agonisingly out of reach. There have been near misses for the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, as he was part of the team that lost the 2007 Copa final to Brazil and captained his nation as they lost to Germany in last year's World Cup final.

Gerardo Martino's men are on the cusp of a quarter-final berth in this year's Copa in Chile and, as he prepares to reach his century of appearances, Messi is as determined as ever to bring success to Argentina.

"I would give it all up to win the Copa America," he told La Nacion. "This group deserves it for the way they fight. We had a great World Cup and we deserve it.

"It's what I picture. Winning the Copa America would us some give peace of mind for the [coming World Cup] qualifiers. Not only for my team-mates, for the coach and for me. For the country. The fans also want us to succeed."

On his 100th cap, which will come in Saturday's Group B contest against Jamaica, Messi added: "I'm very happy to be here and hopefully I can celebrate another victory and once and for all win a title with Argentina.

"In these 100 games I have had incredible experiences, really great times. They're unforgettable.

"I've been through situations that have helped me grow as a player, but unfortunately with no title to show for it. Hopefully I'll have one to go with these 100 games."