Messi meets young Afghan boy who became viral sensation

Lionel Messi has at last met Murtaza Ahmadi, the Afghan boy who became a viral star after being pictured wearing a homemade Argentina shirt.

Six-year-old Murtaza became famous in January after a picture of him sporting a shirt fashioned from a plastic carrier bag, with Messi's name and number on the back, was shared across the world on social media.

Messi sent signed kits and a football to the youngster in February and Murtaza has now been given the chance to meet his idol in person, according to the organising body for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Supreme Committee tweeted a series of images and a video showing Murtaza posing for pictures with Messi after being introduced to the Barcelona squad, who are in Al Rayyan for a friendly match against Al Ahli on Tuesday.

"The image the world wanted to see," the caption posted along with the video reads. "The six year old boy who dreamed of meeting his hero, Messi, finally comes true."

Murtaza is due to walk out onto the pitch with Messi ahead of the game at at Thani bin Jassim Stadium.

