Messi more creative than Cristiano, feels Ronaldo

Former Brazil star Ronaldo believes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on another level, but feels the Barcelona forward holds the edge over his Real Madrid colleague due to his creativity.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have shared eight Ballons d'Or among them over the past decade, with the Argentine lifting the trophy on five occasions against the Madrid man's three wins.

Ronaldo is in awe of both, but he has a slight preference for Messi.

"Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both great players, they are well ahead of the rest," the Brazil legend told Sky Sport Italia.

"But I would say that Messi is slightly more creative than Cristiano.

"The way he touches the ball, with his quick movement and changes of direction, it is not easy to do things like that with the ball at your feet."

Messi has netted 27 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona in 2015-16.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been even more clinical and has scored 33 in 31 games.