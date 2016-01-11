Messi: My situation at Barcelona has changed for the better

Lionel Messi says his situation at Barcelona has changed for the better compared to 12 months ago after he was crowned the best player in the world for the fifth time in his career on Monday.

The Argentina international had to settle for second spot in the vote for the FIFA Ballon d'Or last year behind Cristiano Ronaldo and was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona after allegedly falling out with Luis Enrique.

However, Messi was quick to stress that he is now thoroughly enjoying life at Camp Nou again after an incredibly successful year.

"Right now, things are much better than 12 months ago," the 28-year-old told FIFA TV.

"What happened then was difficult. But things change in football and you have to keep level-headed."

Messi first lifted the Ballon d'Or in 2009 and the prolific attacker admitted a lot of things have changed since.

"I am very happy to have won again," he added.

"A lot has changed since I first won in 2009. You grow, you learn new things. As in life, you learn and develop.

"I never imagined this in my wildest dreams. I want to share the emotion of this award with the people of Argentina and Barcelona . People have always supported me and I thank them."