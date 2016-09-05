Messi: My son doesn't really like football

Barcelona star Lionel Messi revealed his son, Thiago, has little interest in the game his dad has become arguably the greatest player in.

The Argentinian's plethora of individual awards, eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns seemingly are not enough to get the three-year-old interested.

His biggest challenge yet may be trying to get Thiago loving the game his father dominates.

"I don't buy him many balls or force him to play with them because he doesn't like them that much," Messi told Telefe's Polemica en el Bar in his homeland.

There may be hope yet, with Messi saying Barca are working on a project for the players' children to play with footballs.

"Let's see if he gets hooked that way, it would be a good start," Messi said.