Messi, Neymar and Suarez given three-day break by Barcelona

Barcelona's key first-team players - including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar - have been given a three-day break following their exertions in the last-gasp win at Valencia on Saturday.

Barca are not in first-team action this week, although a squad of fringe players and B team regulars has been named for Tuesday's Catalunya Supercup clash with Espanyol.

And Luis Enrique has decided to give his key players a well-deserved break with Messi, Suarez and Neymar not expected back in training until Thursday, alongside Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano, Lucas Digne, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti.

Nine of the 10 started the 3-2 victory at Mestalla - Rakitic came on as a 14th-minute substitute for the injured Andres Iniesta - and played a part in the comeback that saw the defending LaLiga champions snatch an injury-time triumph thanks to a Messi spot-kick.

Arda Turan has been included in the group to face Espanyol after overcoming an elbow injury but Aleix Vidal misses out after damaging his right adductor in training on Monday.

Barca's next LaLiga game is on Saturday when Granada visit Camp Nou.