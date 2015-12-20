Messi, Neymar start for Barcelona in Club World Cup final

Lionel Messi and Neymar have both been named in Barcelona's starting XI for the Club World Cup final against River Plate on Sunday.

Argentina forward Messi was forced to sit out the 3-0 semi-final win over Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao after suffering from renal colic, a type of abdominal pain commonly caused by kidney stones, while Brazil international Neymar has not played in the last three matches in all competitions due to a groin injury.

But head coach Luis Enrique was hopeful the duo would be fit to face River after they trained on Saturday and they have indeed been named in his team alongside Luis Suarez – who scored a hat-trick in the semi-final – in attack.

Barca are looking to secure an outright record by winning a third Club World Cup title – they have two titles to their name, the same tally as Corinthians.

Barcelona team: Bravo, Alves, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta, Messi, Suarez, Neymar.