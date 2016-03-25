Messi pleased with Argentina spirit

Lionel Messi was proud of the way his Argentina team-mates reacted to going 1-0 down in Chile.

Argentina eventually prevailed 2-1 courtesy of goals from Angel di Maria and defender Gabriel Mercado after falling behind early.

The visitors overcame the deficit with an assured performance thereafter and while Messi did not have his best night, he was delighted with the grit his side showed in tough conditions to take a crucial win – just their second in five World Cup qualifiers.

"This team leaves everything in every game and we [played] before a tough opponent and a tough pitch," he said.

"We had the personality to get up after going 1-0 down against an opponent who is not easy.

"On Tuesday we will have another tough match against Bolivia. We cannot give away more points at home."

Goalscorers Di Maria and Mercado were also thrilled with their part in securing the win.

"Chile is very strong at home, but we did a great game and victory is deserved," Paris Saint-Germain winger Di Maria said after the game.

Argentina now turn their focus to their next qualifier, a clash against Bolivia on Tuesday.