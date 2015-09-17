Messi promises 'many more magic nights' after 100th Champions League game

Lionel Messi has vowed to deliver "many more magic nights" after making his 100th appearance in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Barcelona star, who has lifted the famous trophy four times in a glittering career, reached his latest milestone as the holders began their title defence with a 1-1 draw away to Roma.

Writing on his official Facebook page after the match, Messi - who had been given a commemorative shirt for the occasion - has promised to offer fans plenty of memorable moments in the future.

"I'm really happy to have played 100 games in the best club competition in the world," he said. "There have been a lot of European nights to remember and there are many more magic nights to come."

Luis Suarez had put Barca ahead at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday before Alessandro Florenzi's stunning strike from distance secured a share of the spoils for Roma.