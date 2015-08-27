Messi should win Ballon d'Or - Bartomeu

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is the world's best and deserves to win another FIFA Ballon d'Or, according to the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Messi was named UEFA Player of the Year for the second time following a final vote during the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco on Thursday.

The 28-year-old broke Telmo Zarra's record for La Liga goals scored in the 2014-15 campaign and went on to find the back of the net 58 times in all competitions.

Bartomeu backed the Argentina captain to add a prestigious fourth Ballon d'Or to his collection of honours, having been beaten to the award by Cristiano Ronaldo in the past two years.

"Lionel Messi is the best player in the world and we know that he desires, he works, he makes a lot of effort in all the matches and his confidence is incredible," Bartomeu said.

"That's why they give him a trophy like the best player of Europe, as I think next January in FIFA Ballon d'Or, well, Leo Messi is the best player in the world so it's normal that he wins everything."

Bartomeu lauded Messi for his role in Barca's successful 2014-15 campaign, which included 43 league goals, 10 in the Champions League and five in the cup.

He hopes the European champions can add the Club World Cup to their trophy cabinet in December.

"The important thing is the feature of Leo Messi. He's doing this year an incredible season," Bartomeu said.

"We won of course the Copa del Rey, Liga, the Champions League and the European Super Cup. And now we have the Club World Cup and I hope we can win this and have five titles this year."