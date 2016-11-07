Messi should've won Ballon d'Or every year since 2009 - Pique

Gerard Pique lauded Lionel Messi following his latest masterclass, saying the Barcelona star should have won the Ballon d'Or every year since 2009.

Messi led the way for Barca again on Sunday, scoring a goal and setting up another in the 2-1 LaLiga win at Sevilla.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner cancelled out Vitolo's opener prior to the interval before he assisted Luis Suarez for the decisive goal just past the hour mark.

Messi's display drew praise from injured team-mate Pique, who used Twitter to laud the 29-year-old.

"If the Ballon d'Or were given to the best player in the world," he wrote. "Leo would have won it every year since 2009. He's on another level."

Messi's 43rd-minute equaliser helped him reach a new milestone for Barca - his 500th career goal for the Spanish giants.

That tally includes friendly, with 469 of those goals coming in official matches.