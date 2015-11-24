Messi starts for Barcelona in Roma clash

Lionel Messi returned to the Barcelona starting XI for their Champions League Group E clash with Roma on Tuesday.

The Argentina captain has not started since picking up a knee injury during the 2-1 Liga victory over Las Palmas on September 26.

However, Messi returned to first-team action by coming off the bench in the 57th minute of Barca's 4-0 Clasico triumph over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

And the 28-year-old will now make just his second Champions League outing of the season - his last having come in the 1-1 draw in Rome in September.

Barcelona are already assured of their place in the last 16 after Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw by BATE earlier on Tuesday, but will be keen to wrap up top spot by beating Roma.