Messi starts for Barcelona in Roma clash
Barcelona welcome Lionel Messi back to the starting XI as they take on Roma in the Champions League.
Lionel Messi returned to the Barcelona starting XI for their Champions League Group E clash with Roma on Tuesday.
The Argentina captain has not started since picking up a knee injury during the 2-1 Liga victory over Las Palmas on September 26.
However, Messi returned to first-team action by coming off the bench in the 57th minute of Barca's 4-0 Clasico triumph over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
And the 28-year-old will now make just his second Champions League outing of the season - his last having come in the 1-1 draw in Rome in September.
Barcelona are already assured of their place in the last 16 after Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw by BATE earlier on Tuesday, but will be keen to wrap up top spot by beating Roma.
