Messi, Suarez and Neymar rested for Copa second leg

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have all been rested for Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Valencia, along with a host of other star names.

Barca are all but certain to progress to the final after a 7-0 first-leg victory at Camp Nou last week, with the famed 'MSN' trio left out of Wednesday's trip to the Mestalla.

Suarez is one booking away from a suspension, while Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and Andres Iniesta are in the same situation and are therefore also rested.

Messi underwent medical tests on Monday and Tuesday as a result of renal colic, an abdominal discomfort commonly caused by kidney stones, and always seemed unlikely to be risked against Valencia.

The second-string squad may come as a relief to under-fire Valencia boss Gary Neville, who will not have to worry about facing Claudio Bravo, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Arda Turan either.

Ivan Rakitic, Sergi Roberto and Jeremy Mathieu are among the regular first-teamers to travel to Valencia alongside youngsters Wilfrid Kaptoum, Sergi Samper, Dani Romera, Juan Camara and Gerard Gumbau.