Messi, Suarez & Neymar broke the mould - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique believes his Barcelona front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have redefined football's star power after they passed 100 goals between them for the season.

Messi struck twice while Suarez and Neymar were also on the scoresheet as "MSN" brought up a century for a third consecutive campaign in a 4-1 home victory over Villarreal on Saturday.

And, after seeing his forward line run riot, coach Luis Enrique spoke of his unique Barca side breaking the mould by possessing three genuine stars.

"There was just one star per team years ago," he told a post-match news conference.

"Here, there was the possibility of signing Neymar and there were criticisms because there could not be two stars.

"Now there are three, which is something to be valued. They are the best in the world."

Luis Enrique singled Neymar out for particular praise, comparing his "exceptional" dribbling skills to a ballet dance despite criticisms of his showboating from Villarreal players.

"Time will tell if Neymar can mark an era," he said. "He has an interpretation of football that is totally different from anyone's, even that of any Brazilian.

"He understands football as an art. I do not give myself time to see every dribble he does, but it is a great pleasure.

"It makes Neymar's skills often look more like ballet or something exceptional than a soccer dribble. It's nice, effective and spectacular."