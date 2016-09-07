Messi is superior to Ronaldo, claims Xavi

Former Barcelona captain Xavi is adamant Lionel Messi is of a higher calibre than his Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The duo have long been thought of as the top two players in world football, sharing the last eight Ballons d'Or.

Messi holds the title, but Ronaldo's exploits with Madrid and Euro 2016 winners Portugal saw him named UEFA's Best Player in Europe last month.

His performances in the 2015-16 campaign have made him favourite for the world title, but Xavi believes the 31-year-old is nothing compared to his former Camp Nou team-mate.

And the Al Sadd midfielder says the whole world agrees with him apart from those linked to Madrid.

"Ronaldo is a player of his time, the problem is that there is another who has been pretty much the best player in history," Xavi told Cadena SER.

"Ronaldo is extraordinary, but compared to Messi, for me and for everyone who likes football, there can be no comparisons.

"Messi will be number one until he wants. He's superior to everyone and is the best in the world, unless you are Real Madrid."